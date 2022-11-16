Hyderabad golfer Saatvic bags top honours in South-zone Juniors Golf tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:01 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Saatvic Kumar Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Saatvic Kumar Singh scored a second hat-trick of wins by winning the top honours in the U-11 boys category of the Hyderabad South-zone Juniors Golf tournament held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) course.

Earlier he won two titles in Chennai. Previously the sixth standard student from Delhi Public School clinched the top honours in a row at Ooty, Kodaikanal and Coorg events in the southern leg of the National Sub-junior Tour. He has won six events from seven he played in this year. This win put him at the top in the order of merit.

Also Read Here’s what you need to know about Formula E Championship