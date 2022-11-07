Golf: Eighth edition of Telangana Masters to kick off from Nov 9

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The event, being hosted by the Hyderabad Golf Association and the PGTI, will have a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh. The event will conclude on November 12.

Hyderabad: Top Indian golfers, including the likes of Olympian and two-time champion Udayan Mane, defending champion Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh, Shamim Khan, and several foreign will be seen in action when the eighth edition of the Telangana Masters kicks off at the Hyderabad Golf in Hyderabad from Wednesday.

The event, being hosted by the Hyderabad Golf Association and the PGTI, will have a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh. The event will conclude on November 12.

Also Read Sreenidhian Thunderbolts crowned champions of Telangana Premier Golf League

The tournament will also see 125 golfers – 121 professionals and four amateurs. Besides the top Indian professionals, the foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players including professionals Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Tej Gangavarapu, Milind Soni, Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Vilok Gadwal.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The Telangana Masters, now in its eighth edition, has emerged as one of the most prestigious PGTI events in southern India over the last eight years and we’re confident that the event will continue to grow in the coming years and as a result also highlight the potential for golf tourism in the state of Telangana. We thank IRA Realty, Telangana Tourism, Hyderabad Golf Association and Marriott Hyderabad for supporting the event.”