Initiate action against Smita Sabharwal: ABVP

“Those like Smita Sabharwal who do not recognize the talent of the disabled persons are real handicaps,” she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 07:02 PM

IAS Smita Sabharwal, Photo: X

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state secretary Chintakayala Jhansi on Tuesday demanded the State government to immediately initiate action against senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal for making inappropriate comments about the need for reservation for disabled persons in civil services particularly the IAS.

Stating that all human beings were equal, Jhansi said it was wrong to think that disabled persons do not have capabilities as they were born with challenges. “Those like Smita Sabharwal who do not recognize the talent of the disabled persons are real handicaps,” she said.

Jhansi reminded that famous scientist Stephen Hawking explored space without moving from his chair. In addition, several persons with physical challenges bagged awards and achieved big in life than the normal persons, she said.