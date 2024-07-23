Laxman asks CS to take action against Smita Sabharwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 04:28 PM

File photo of K Laxman

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal questioning the need for a disability quota in civil services, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman urged the Chief Secretary to take action against the senior officer for her comments.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Laxman asked Smita Sabharwal to immediately withdraw her comments and apologize to the people of the country. “Her comments on social media towards disabled people are serious. We strongly condemn these comments. These comments hurt the sentiments of disabled people and their self-esteem,”he said.

Stating that people with disabilities play a prominent role in the development of the society, the BJP MP said in the fields of science and technology, people with disabilities have used their talents and intelligence to be part of many nationally beneficial initiatives, hence terming them unfit for civil services was not correct.

The BJP MP also demanded the State government to take action against Smita Sabharwal.