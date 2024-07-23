‘Demand to book Smita Sabharwal under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act’

TVPS founder Sathish Gundapuneni said action should be taken against Smita Sabharwal for her comments against the PwDs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 09:07 PM

Kothagudem: Members of the Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) staged a protest here on Tuesday condemning the comments of IAS officer Smita Sabharwal on reservations for persons with disabilities (PwDs). TVPS founder Sathish Gundapuneni said action should be taken against Smita Sabharwal for her comments against the PwDs. He demanded the police to register a case against her under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Talent was not the property of anyone. Smita Sabharwal should immediately apologise to the PwDs community, he said.

Many persons with disabilities have served as IAS officers, Supreme Court judges and scientists. But Smita Sabharwal was blinded to see the achievements of such persons, Sathish said.