Initiative to promote mental health and wellbeing among mothers, ‘Moms Unplugged’ organised in Hyderabad

The event was dedicated to promoting mental health and wellbeing of mothers, recognizing the pivotal role they play in their families amidst various challenges such as overwhelm, depression, anxiety, and other psychological difficulties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: Project Rashmi (Landmark Worldwide) in collaboration with NGO Marham Resonating Resilience, Total Solutions Rehabilitation Society, Talk and Learn Therapy Centre, and Nayidisha, organized a Moms Unplugged initiative.

The inaugural event was attended by Dr. Manjula Anagani and RJ Shezzi and brought together over 100 participants, including mom influencers and experts in maternal and child health.

The inaugural event was attended by Dr. Manjula Anagani and RJ Shezzi and brought together over 100 participants, including mom influencers and experts in maternal and child health.

Dr. Nabat Lakhani, Founder of NGO Marham, and Dr. Nithya, Child Psychiatrist, spearheaded the event alongside a team of psychiatrists, pediatricians, gynecologists, psychologists, and therapists. Dr. Pooja Jha, Founder of Total Solutions and Psychologist, emphasized the importance of providing a supportive community for all mothers, irrespective of their unique journeys.

Key speakers included Dr. Swetha Reddy S., Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist, Asha Hospital and Rainbow Hospital, Dr Ravikanth, Psychiatrist and Developmental Pediatricians, Dr. Pratima Giri and Dr. Sana Smriti.