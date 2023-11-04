Injured Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup

Pandya had injured himself when he appeared to twist his left ankle while trying to stop a shot in his follow-through. He played no further part in that match, and was taken for scans.

By PTI Updated On - 09:33 AM, Sat - 4 November 23

New Delhi: India allrounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup with the ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been called up to replace him in India’s squad.

Pandya had injured himself when he appeared to twist his left ankle while trying to stop a shot in his follow-through. He played no further part in that match, and was taken for scans.

He missed India’s matches against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka. India have two more league games to go, having already booked a semi-final berth.