INS Jatayu Naval Base, Lakshadweep Islands: Indian Navy’s Strategic Moves in the Indian Ocean

India has opened a new naval base, INS Jatayu, in the Lakshadweep Islands near the Maldives, boosting its defense and regional security.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: India has opened a new naval base, INS Jatayu, in the Lakshadweep Islands near the Maldives, boosting its defense and regional security. The base, located on Minicoy Island, is part of India’s plan to secure maritime routes, fight piracy, and monitor Chinese Navy activities. The move aims to counter China’s influence and protect India’s interests in the Indian Ocean.

