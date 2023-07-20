Tension after police stops Kishan Reddy from visiting Batasingaram

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy was stopped by the police while heading towards Batasingaram village for an ‘inspection’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed for a while near the Shamshabad airport BJP State president G Kishan Reddy was stopped by the police while heading towards Batasingaram for an ‘inspection’ of the double bedroom houses constructed by the State government for the poor.

Accompanied by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao and a few other party leaders, Kishan Reddy on Thursday wanted to inspect the double bedroom houses that were to be allocated for the poor.

Heated arguments took place between the BJP leaders and the police for obstructing the party delegation.

Accusing the State government of being anti-poor, Kishan Reddy alleged that the action of the government was taken in a way to suppress the voices of people, who question the government.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi government had sanctioned three crore houses for the poor across the country, he said the Centre was prepared to sanction more houses, if required, for Telangana.

The State Government was neglecting the construction of houses for the poor, he alleged.