Inspired by the vibrance of a marigold, Zee Telugu unveils a new brand logo; viewers give thumbs up

Zee Telugu has just unveiled a vibrant new branding. The new brand identity was unveiled by young Telugu sensation Naveen Polishetty.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has been entertaining audiences across the two states with its thought-provoking fiction shows and clutter-breaking non-fiction properties. The channel has just unveiled a vibrant new branding. The new brand identity was unveiled by young Telugu sensation Naveen Polishetty at the Zee Mahotsavam – the mega 18th anniversary celebration, telecast on May 21.

Check out the new logo:

After extensive exploration and analysis, the channel has determined the need for building regional relatability as well as bringing alive the spark and radiance of the inner strength of viewers. Inspired by the marigold flower, which is resonant with people of the region, the new logo was conceptualised to represent ‘vibrance’, which will serve as a visual metaphor for the audience’s inner strength.

Resonating strongly with its belief, the new logo takes the brand proposition of ‘Aarambham Okka Aduguthone’ (The beginning is with one step), to the next level. With its new logo, Zee Telugu is trying to inspire people to take a small step outside their comfort zones that can, in turn, be a giant leap in their lives. The new logo represents the regional flavour and urges people to become ‘purposeful’ in life.

Zee Telugu is also moving to a rule-bending approach, in a bid to bring about a positive change in the society and to strike a balance between providing guidance and support, while also fostering a strong, trusting, and enjoyable relationship.