‘Writer Padmabhushan’ to premiere on May 28 on Zee Telugu

With an engaging storyline and some breath-taking performances, ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ will take the audience on a fun-filled and exciting journey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: This weekend, Zee Telugu is all set to give its viewers an enthralling movie experience as it presents the world television premiere of ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ featuring Suhas and Tina Shilpa Raj. After receiving massive box-office success during its theatrical release, the movie is all set to make its debut on the channel on May 28 at 6 pm.

For the uninitiated, the film’s story revolves around the life of a 25-year-old aspiring writer from Vijayawada, and his middle-class family. Played by Suhas, the lead protagonist – Padmabhushan – desires to be an established writer. However, when he becomes famous for a book he has never written, the writer desperately tries to find the person who actually wrote the book. His tumultuous journey will surely tug at everyone’s heartstrings and the drama that follows will form the crux of the story.

While Suhas will be seen as the main lead, Tina Shipa Raj plays the female lead along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Goparaju and Praveen Kataria in supporting roles. Though the performances by each star will impress one and all, the perfect blend of humour and sentiment will keep everyone hooked to their TV screens. The movie will, in fact, take everyone on a roller coaster ride of emotions and entertain them this weekend.