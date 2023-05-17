Naveen Polishetty, Sreeleela make ‘Zee Mahotsavam 2023’ celebrations grander

A mega celebration – fun-filled, entertaining and full of drama – is all set to be telecast

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: As Zee Telugu completes 18 successful years in the industry with its enormous Kutumbam, the channel has planned a special entertainment for its viewers. A mega celebration – fun-filled, entertaining and full of drama – is all set to be telecast. The 18th anniversary-special event, ‘Zee Mahotsavam’, will air on May 21 at 6 pm on Zee Telugu.

Zee Telugu viewers will truly be in for a treat this year as the annual anniversary celebrations get bigger and better with top celebrities attending the event. For the uninitiated, ‘Zee Mahotsavam’ is the channel’s way of showing gratitude towards its loyal viewers and it will be hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, who is sure to keep the audience engaged throughout the event.

Filled with hilarious banter, mesmerising dance and musical performances, as well as some interesting surprises, the anniversary celebrations cannot be missed! Adding to the list of amazing things, the show will also see the talented and charismatic actors Naveen Polishetty and Sreeleela, attending the event as special guests.

The cast of popular movie ‘Anni Manchi Shakunamule’ will also be gracing the event.