Instagram influencer faces action over viral Reel of tossing cash on busy Hyderabad road

Following the videos that went viral on several social media platforms, the Kukatpally police have registered a case against him, charging with reckless driving, creating public nuisance, and wrongful restraint.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 04:46 PM

Hyderabad: Instagram influencer Harsha, who gained notoriety and lots of ‘views’ for tossing wads of cash in air amidst bustling traffic, is now facing multiple legal charges, for rash driving and creating public nuisance in Kukatpally and KPHB areas.

Following the videos that went viral on several social media platforms, the Kukatpally police have registered a case against him, charging with reckless driving, creating public nuisance, and wrongful restraint. Disturbed by his dangerous stunts, the traffic police complained to the Sanathnagar police station, which lead to the registration of an additional case.

In further escalating his legal issues, Cyberabad police have registered a separate case against Harsha in the KPHB area.

Amid these developments, influencer Harsha has appealed to the media to highlight his charitable efforts rather than focusing on his controversial money-related stunts.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a warning to the youth.”The youth are becoming a danger to society and are facing jail time. Stunts on bikes, spilling money on the road, and reckless behavior for reels and videos will not be ignored. Stringent laws will be enforced including jail terms,” it posted.