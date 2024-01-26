Install statue of Jyoti Rao Phule in Assembly: Kavitha

Addressing a round-table conference on the demand for installing a statue of Jyoti Rao Phule in the premises of the State Legislative Assembly, she wanted the government to ensure that the statue of the great social reformer was unveiled by April 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 05:56 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Jagruti would continue to mount pressure on the governments at the Centre and in the State to fulfil the promises they have made for the development of the BC communities, said BRS leader and President of Bharat Jagruthi, K Kavitha on Friday.

Addressing a round-table conference on the demand for installing a statue of Jyoti Rao Phule in the premises of the State Legislative Assembly, she wanted the government to ensure that the statue of the great social reformer was unveiled by April 11.

She said that Bharat Jagruthi had been fighting relentlessly on multiple issues ever since its inception. It would continue to fight for the cause of the backward classes in an intensified manner.

Jagruthi had fought for women’s reservations. It has been fighting sincerely for the quota of OBC women.

Pressure mounted by the organisation was helpful in putting the government into action mode. The organisation was instrumental in taking forward the fight for Women Reservation Bill last year.

By all means, the statue of Jyoti Rao Phule should be installed in assembly premises. The organisation had fought for the installation of Ambedkar’s statue in undivided Andhra Pradesh and it had succeeded in getting the demand conceded. Some people are questioning whether BCs will get justice if they put up a statue of Poole.

A memorandum was submitted to the speaker and the support of all the MLAS, MLCs and MPs was being sought. Ever since Telangana had attained statehood, the Bharat Jagruthi has been organising officially the anniversaries of the social reformers. The BRS government had considered the BCs for reservation in the market committees.

The BRS government had spent Rs. 50,000 crores on the development of the BC communities. Phule had worked hard against caste discrimination. BRS leader, V Prakash said in his address that Phule was the role model for all communities apart from Dalits and BCs.

Pledging his support for the cause taken up the Bharat Jagruthi leader K Kavitha, he said the movement for installation of Phule statue should be the unifying factor for the BCs. But Phule was not only for the BCs and SCs, he was a leader adored by all communities in India, he stressed.