BRS will bust Congress-BJP unholy nexus in Lok Sabha polls: KTR

KT Rama Rao said BJP and Congress had already reached a tacit understanding to support each other in an attempt to decimate the BRS in Telangana, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 09:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BRS is gearing up to expose the unholy nexus between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana. Party working president KT Rama Rao said both the parties had already reached a tacit understanding to support each other in an attempt to decimate the BRS in the State.

He cited the recent remarks of BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay asking the Congress to join forces with his party in Telangana to finish the BRS in Telangana. He pointed out that TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy too was singing the same tune of the BJP leaders, while targeting the BRS.

“There is a perfect coordination and match-fixing between both these parties. The recent MLC elections were a perfect example. But the BRS, the lone voice of Telangana, will bust their plans and emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Rama Rao said, during a chitchat with the mediapersons here on Thursday.

The BRS working president stated that the party would play a decisive role in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by winning a majority of the seats. The party which completed Parliamentary constituency-wise meetings recently, would convene Assembly constituency-wise meetings commencing from Saturday with a complete overhauling of the party machinery in the pipeline before the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Responding to a question, Rama Rao clarified that neither he nor former Minister T Harish Rao would be contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. When asked about changes in the party candidates, he admitted to have received certain suggestions from the party cadre during the recent Parliamentary constituency preparatory meetings and a decision to this effect would be taken by party president K Chandrashekhar Rao after considering all factors.

“Changing candidates alone cannot be a decisive factor to win elections. Otherwise, how can anyone explain us winning majority Assembly segments in and around Hyderabad, despite not changing the sitting candidates?” he asked.