Installation of CREDAI newly elected officer bearers held in Mancherial

Newly elected office bearers of the Construction and Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Mancherial district chapter assumed charges at an installation ceremony of the unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Newly elected office bearers of CREDAI in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Newly elected office bearers of the Construction and Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Mancherial district chapter assumed charges at an installation ceremony of the unit held here on Wednesday evening. The body’s state secretary G Ram Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Reddy opined that values and ethics play a vital role in the success of the builders. He asked them to ensure quality in construction of homes and deliver services as promised to customers. He said that one could focus on winning the trust of the customers. He felicitated and congratulated the newly elected office bearers and advised them to strive hard for addressing challenges of realtors and builders.

While A Dinesh Kumar was unanimously elected as chairman of the chapter, U Punnamchandu and P Vamshi were chosen as president and secretary respectively. Santosh was picked as treasurer and Purella Pochamallu was chosen as elect-president.

Executive council member of CREDAI national chapter, Ch Ramchandra Reddy, state vice presidents C Purshottam Reddy, and Ch Govardhan Reddy, V Madhusudan Reddy, Premsagar Reddy, and Narasimha Reddy, Sub-Registrar Bala Kishan, several realtors, builders and architects were present.