Mancherial: Private hospitals under scanner for abnormally high number of C-sections

The officials said that they would initially inspect 14 hospitals at the district centre before expanding the inspections to other areas.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 7 February 2024, 09:41 PM

File Photo

Mancherial: Private hospitals in the district have come under scanner for fleecing patients by performing more Caesarian operations than normal deliveries.

Three special teams of officials will soon inspect the hospitals to find out as to why they are going for the surgery instead of normal deliveries from Wednesday. Telangana State Health and Medical department commissioner RV Karnan, who worked as Collector of the district in the past, reportedly expressed displeasure over the disturbing trend and directed officials to inquire into the menace by inspecting nursing homes.

“Based on findings of the inspections, a report will be prepared and sent to the higher officials of the department. Action will be initiated against those who were found to be forcing pregnant women to go for C-sections instead of normal delivery. A tab is kept on certain private hospitals that go for surgeries even if it is unnecessary,” District Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu told ‘Telangana Today.’

As per information provided by the Medical and Health department, the district registered 477 normal deliveries and 3,406 caesarian operations by private hospitals, while government-run hospitals conducted 2,451 normal deliveries and 2,560 caesareans from April 1 of 2023 to January 31, 2024, indicating the scenario.

“The negligible number of normal deliveries by the private hospitals surprised us,” an official said.

The officials said that they would initially inspect 14 hospitals at the district centre before expanding the inspections to other areas.

Some hospitals were charging between Rs.25,000 and Rs.50,000 to carry out the C-sections, which has its own merits and demerits for women. The hospitals cite threats to the life of the baby and other risks in order to convince women to opt for this way of delivering a baby. The financial burden, however, is a major concern, officials said.

Apart from the fee paid to the hospital, supporting staff such as sweepers and helpers of these private hospitals are collecting anywhere between Rs.1,000 and Rs.5,000 from the new mothers at the time of being discharged. They are allegedly harassing patients seeking tips. Managements are not taking action against the staffers even after patients bring the menace to their notice, officials said.