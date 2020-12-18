Institute of traditional sculpture to be set up at Ramappa temple in Warangal

Plans have been drawn up to develop the temple into an international tourism spot

Hyderabad: An institute of traditional sculpture would soon be established at the historic Sri Ramappa Temple in erstwhile Warangal district, according to MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy.

Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar visited SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture in Tirumala on Thursday. “We will establish the institute of traditional sculpture at Sri Ramappa Temple after taking the consent of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” Reddy said.

He said a detailed project report would be submitted to the Chief Minister soon and added that the temple would regain its glory once the institute of traditional sculpture was established.

Plans have been drawn up to develop the temple into an international tourism spot. Restoration of the temple door and other road repair works would be completed shortly, he said.

