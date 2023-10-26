Intel developing ChatGPT-like apps for customers, says report

Intel is reportedly offering its specialized AI app-building software directly to corporate customers, as per sources cited in The Information.

26 October 23

San Francisco: Chip-maker Intel is reportedly working with multiple consulting firms to build ChatGPT-like apps for customers, as AI boom catches up with almost every tech company especially rival chipmakers such as Nvidia and Broadcom.

According to a report in The Information, citing sources, Intel is also selling its specialised AI, app-building software directly to corporate customers.

“Intel began the project with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) earlier this year but has added additional consulting-firm partners,” the report mentioned.

Intel was yet to comment on the report.

In May this year, BCG and Intel announced a strategic collaboration to enable generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) using end-to-end Intel AI hardware and software, bringing fully custom and proprietary solutions to enterprise clients while keeping private data in the isolation of their trusted environments.

Together with a custom natural language chatbot interface powered by Intel AI hardware and software, BCG employees were able to retrieve and summarise information via semantic search that was previously buried in long lists of multi-page documents.

“Generative AI requires a truly democratised approach that enables more secure and scalable choice so enterprises can safely benefit from the technology,” according to Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI Group, Intel.

“Our collaboration with BCG allows us to help customers build generative AI applications that require technology optimized across the entire stack completely inside their chosen security perimeter,” Rivera had said in an earlier statement.

Intel has also teased a “Windows refresh” for 2024, reportedly preparing its Meteor Lake desktop platform for Windows 12 amid AI push.

The company recently previewed the next generation of Intel Xeon processors, revealing that 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors will bring a combination of performance improvements and faster memory, while using the same amount of power, to the world’s data centres when they launch on December 14.

Intel has said that AI is giving rise to the ‘Siliconomy,’ a new era of global expansion driven by the magic of silicon and software where AI PCs will dominate our lives.