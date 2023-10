| Us Offers Weapons And Intelligence Support To Israel Uss Gerald R Ford Aircraft Carrier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Israel to meet with senior government leaders and inspect US weapons and security aid swiftly delivered during the initial week of the conflict with Hamas.