Intense downpours lash Hyderabad; Charminar records 70 mm rain

The city experienced quick and scattered heavy rains across most areas, with particularly intense storms striking the southern and central regions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 07:03 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy rains swept through Hyderabad on Sunday, accompanied by strong thunderstorms, with traffic cognestion and watter logging causing discomfort to evening commuters.

The city experienced quick and scattered heavy rains across most areas, with particularly intense storms striking the southern and central regions.

Areas affected by the intense storms included Charminar, Malakpet, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura, Asifnagar, Nampally, LB Nagar, Saidabad, Amberpet, Dilsukhnagar, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Gachibowli and Khairtabad. According to the data by Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TGDPS) at 6 pm, Charminar recorded rainfall at 70.3 mm, followed by Asifnagar at 69.3 mm, and Nampally at 68.5 mm.

Despite the heavy rains, extreme humid heat prevailed in the city with a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 66 per cent.

While the city has received below-normal rainfall during the past week, it remains in the category of excess rainfall for the month of June, according to TGDPS. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected until June 26.

Temperatures are projected to hover between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius until June 26. In Telangana, heavy rains also lashed many districts including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Adilabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal, which received moderate rains. Kasipet in Mancherial recorded rainfall at 60.8 mm, followed by Lingapur in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded at 54.5 mm.

Except for Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Peddapalli, and Mancherial, all other districts in Telangana are in the normal excess, or above excess rainfall categories. Weather experts assert that there will be more substantial and widespread rainfall in Telangana, including Hyderabad, after June 26.