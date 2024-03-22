Intense heat grips Hyderabad, localities report soaring temperatures

The city experienced a temporary drop in maximum temperatures, but the relief was short-lived as heat once again sears the region.

Published Date - 22 March 2024

Hyderabad: After a brief respite from soaring temperatures, Hyderabad is once again bracing for intense heat as the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) forecast suggests a resurgence of heat.

On Friday, Monda Market recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Begum Bazaar also witnessed sweltering conditions with a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Other localities such as Ziaguda, Langar Houz, Seethaphalmandi, Shaikpet, Ghansi Bazar, Malakpet, and several others also experienced intense heat on Friday.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad can expect a steady rise in day temperatures in the coming days, indicating a prolonged period of hot and dry weather. Dry conditions are predicted across the city, with no chances of rain in the immediate forecast.