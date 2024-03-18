Hailstorm causes damages to crops in Kamareddy, Nizamabad

According to agriculture officials, 20,071 acres of land in 130 villages in 15 mandals of Kamareddy district were damaged in the hailstorm which lashed the district on March 16.

18 March 2024

Kamareddy/Nizamabad: Hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds damaged standing crops in thousands of acres in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

According to agriculture officials, 20,071 acres of land in 130 villages in 15 mandals of Kamareddy district were damaged in the hailstorm which lashed the district on March 16. As many as 14,553 farmers suffered losses due to the hailstorm in the district.

As per report submitted by the agriculture officials, paddy was damaged in 16,298 acres, maize in 2,784.16 acres, jowar in 705.2 acres, wheat in five acres, onion in 12 acres, papaya in ten acres, tobacco in 20 acres, mango in 192 acres and vegetables in 45 acres. Two cows and four calves were killed when a shed collapsed due to heavy wind in Brahmajiwadi village of Tadwai mandal.

Crops were damaged in Kamareddy, Bhiknur, Rajampet, Ramareddy, Domakonda, Tadwai, Sadashivnagar, Bichkunda, Madnoor, Birkur, Banswada, Bibipet, Palvancha, Nasrullabad and Gandhari mandals in the Kamareddy district.

In Nizamabad district, crops were damaged in 6,058 acres. Agriculture department officials said as many as 3,076 farmers in 44 villages have lost their crops due to hailstorm. Paddy was damaged in 5,661 acres, maize in 292 acres, jowar in 93 acres and sesame in 12 acres were damaged in the district.