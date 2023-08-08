Intense heat wave grips Japan

08:37 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Photo IANS

Tokyo: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Tuesday said that the scorching heat is expected to grip wide areas of the country, driving temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The JMA said that warm air from severe tropical storm Khanun and a Foehn phenomenon in areas along the Sea of Japan coast will likely cause temperatures to surge, reports Xinhua news agency.

A daytime high of 38 degrees is forecast in the cities of Joetsu and Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, and 36 degrees in the cities of Akita, Fukui, and Tottori, said the JMA. Weather officials said that heatstroke alerts have been issued in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures as the intense heat is expected to continue on Tuesday, urging people to avoid non-essential outings, use air-conditioning appropriately and keep hydrated.

