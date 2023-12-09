11 Sabarimala pilgrims injured in AP road accident

According to police, the Ayyappa devotees were travelling in a van which hit a lorry going on the highway in the rear around 2 a.m.
Nellore: Eleven pilgrims on the way to Sabarimala were injured in a road accident near Kovuru here in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to police, the Ayyappa devotees were travelling in a van which hit a lorry going on the highway in the rear around 2 a.m. The front portion of the van was fully damaged and the injured, who hail from Palasa and Kakinada, were rushed to the government hospital in Nellore.