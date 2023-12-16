Telangana: Two die in road accident in Karimnagar

The incident occurred when a speeding lorry hit a car coming in the opposite direction near Thatikal of Shankarapatnam mandal on Karimnagar-Warangal road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 AM, Sat - 16 December 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: Two persons died and one injured in a road accident that took place near Thatikal of Shankarapatnam mandal on Karimnagar-Warangal road on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a speeding lorry hit a car coming in the opposite direction. Akash from Peddampalli and Sravan from Emped of Mogullapalli mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district died on the spot. Another person sustained serious injuries. Injured person was shifted to hospital. Police rushed to the spot and began investigation after registering the case. Bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

