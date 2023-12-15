Teacher killed, one injured in road accident in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Sangareddy: A teacher died and another teacher sustained serious injuries as an RTC bus knocked down a two-wheeler near Talelma in Andole mandal on Friday morning.

The teachers were proceeding to Zilla Parishad High School Talelma from Jogipet when the incident happened. The deceased was Pitla Raj Kumar (39) and the injured was Sandeep. The injured person was rushed to the Area Hospital at Jogipet.

A case has been registered.