Inter-faith couple found dead in Uttar Pradesh in apparent suicide pact

Shamli: The body of a 15-year-old girl has been recovered from her boyfriend’s relative house in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after she went missing a day earlier, police said, adding the boy also died later.

According to police, the boy was lying unconscious close to the girl’s body and was still alive when found.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

The incident took place in a village in Shamli where the girl used to live with her maternal grandfather’s family.

Station house officer (SHO), Karmveer Singh said: “The couple were in relationship with each other and both had left their houses on Wednesday night. The autopsy report has revealed that both the victim died due to consumption of poison. So far, police have not received complaints from both sides.”

Meanwhile, SP Shamli, Abhishek said” “Both the victims belong to different communities. Our investigation is on and necessary action will be taken.”