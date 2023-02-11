Telangana: Inter practical exams to commence from Feb 15

TS BIE has directed all the junior colleges to issue hall tickets to students without pressurizing them on payment of college fee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Practical examinations for both general and vocational courses for the intermediate second year students are set to commence from February 15. The examinations will be conducted in two sessions i.e., from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm till March 2.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has directed all the junior colleges to issue hall tickets to students without pressurizing them on payment of college fee.

Also Read TS BIE to implement digital evaluation system for Inter answer scripts

Following the practical examinations, the Board will be holding the Ethics and Human Values examination on March 4 and Environmental Education examination on March 6. Both the exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March, are scheduled to be held from March 15 to April 4

Meanwhile, the Board has appointed district intermediate educational officers/nodal officers as conveners and principals and junior lecturers as the members of the District Examination Committees (DEC) for 33 districts for conducting IPE and intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations (both practical and theory including ethics and human values, and environmental education).

All the conveners and DEC members have been instructed to be available at the headquarters round the clock for examinations starting February 12 till the completion of the IPE .