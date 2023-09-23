Inter-State border police officers coordination meeting held in Khammam

In view of upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana strict measures should be taken to check illegal activities on the State and district borders, said Khammam CP, Vishnu S Warrier

07:00 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier speaking at a coordination meeting at Sathupalli in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: In view of upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana strict measures should be taken to check illegal activities on the State and district borders, suggested Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier.

He chaired a coordination meeting held at Sathupalli with inter-State and district border police officers on Friday. Vijayawada Rural DCP Ajitha Vejendla, Eluru additional SP Bhaskar Rao, Kothagudem OSD T Sai Manohar, additional DCP KRK Prasad Rao, ACPs Ramanujam, Ganesh, Prasanna Kumar and Rahman, intelligence officers participated in the meeting.

Warrier said that the authorities should work in coordination to set up round the clock check police posts at inter-State and inter-district entry and exit points to carry out inspections. There was a need to take measures to control the supply of alcohol, bogus voters and cash along with the transportation of ganja and other drugs, he said.

In the case of non-bailable warrants, the authorities of both the districts and States should cooperate and move forward. Discussions took place on curbing the movement of thieves caught in the past and criminals and sharing intelligence information, the CP noted.

Those who were caught in smuggling cases in the past have to be kept under surveillance and a plan should be made to control them. Highway patrolling and mobile patrolling should be increased on the border and police officers should form WhatsApp groups to share information from time to time.

The police of both the States have to take measures for the smooth conduct of the elections. Inspections should be conducted with a focus on problematic villages within the district boundaries, Warrier added.

