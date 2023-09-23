Kavitha extends her support to BC leaders

Kavitha also extended her support to the demands of the BC leaders. They decided to organise a nation-wide movement for BC reservations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:44 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The role of BRS MLC K Kavitha in ensuring the Women’s Reservation Bill passed was hailed on Saturday by BC organizations.

Led by MP R Krishnaiah, leaders of different BC organizations called on her at her residence. They said reservations for women in the legislative bodies was a long pending demand and it could become a reality because of the movement launched by her.

They stressed the need for amending the Women’s Bill to facilitate reservations for the BCs within the framework of the bill. As part of move to mount pressure on the Centre for the BC reservations, they decided to hold a meeting at Jala Vihar on September 26 involving the BC leaders from all the political parties.

