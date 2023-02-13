Intermediate student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A teenager who was pursuing intermediate in a private college at Medipally has died by suicide in her room

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager who was pursuing intermediate in a private college at Medipally has died by suicide in her room on Monday. According to the police, the teenager, Rama Devi, a native of Nagarkurnool district was studying and staying in the junior college campus.

On Monday afternoon, after writing the exam the girl came to her room and hanged herself to the ventilator using a scarf. Her room mates who noticed the incident immediately informed the management who in turn alerted the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The college management informed the police that a pre-final examination was held in the college campus on Monday. “In the exam hall, the invigilator found a slip on the girl and issued her a fresh paper to write the exam. The girl left the examination hall and went to the room where she reportedly ended her life,” the management informed the police.

The police are also investigating whether the invigilator scolded the girl in the examination hall. A case is registered and investigation is going on.