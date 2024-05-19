Boath MLA vows to address major challenges of rural parts

MLA Anil Jadhav interacted with the dwellers and learnt their problems during morning walk at Ispur village in Neradigonda mandal on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 06:15 PM

Boath MLA Anil Jadhav takes a look at a road damaged by rains at Ispur village in Neradigonda mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad: Boath MLA Anil Jadhav assured to address major challenges of the public after lifting the model code of conduct which came into force in view of Lok Sabha polls. He interacted with the dwellers and learnt their problems during morning walk at Ispur village in Neradigonda mandal on Sunday.

During his 3 kilometer morning walk, Anil tried to know challenges being faced by the locals. He discussed about the problems with the dwellers. He requested the officials to take steps to address minor challenges. He promised to resolve major problems once the MCC was lifted. He inspected roads and bridges damaged by heavy rains in July and August. He was felicitated by locals for visiting the village.

Then, the MLA inspected work on a bridge being built across a stream at Kolhari village in Bazarhathnoor mandal. He instructed the executing agency to expedite the work and to ensure quality. He asked the agency to throw the facility open to the public by the onset of monsoon to avoid inconvenience to the public.