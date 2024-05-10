Case of Model Code violation against BJP leader Navneet Rana

Navneet Rana was allegedly to equated voting for the Congress party was akin to voting for Pakistan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 May 2024, 05:24 PM

Hyderabad: Autorities have registered a case of Model Code violation against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana for her reported comments against the Congress during an election rally in Shadnagar.

A flying squad team member S Endabetla Krishna Mohan responsible for overseeing election activities in Farooqnagar and Keshampet mandals in Shadnagar lodged a complaint with the police, sources said.

In a roadside meeting on May 8 at Shadnagar Chowrasta the BJP MP candidate from Amravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana was allegedly said that voting for the Congress party was akin to voting for Pakistan.

“This comment was found to be in violation of the model code of conduct, which is in force during elections to ensure fair and free elections,” Krishna said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Shadnagar police booked a case under sections 171(C) (undue influence in elections), 171(f) (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election), 171(g) (false statement in connection with an election), and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) under the IPC and took up investigation.