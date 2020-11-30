Hyderabad: International flesh trade racket busted, two Bangladeshi victims rescued

The arrested persons were identified as Mozam Mondal, L Sarkar, Abhir Shaik and Muntaz Ali Mondal, all residents of West Bengal and natives of Bangladesh

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking unit busted an international flesh trade racket and rescued two Bangladeshi women apart from arresting four organisers here on Monday.

Police said the gang operated through online booking and collected money through e-wallets. The arrested persons were identified as Mozam Mondal, L Sarkar, Abhir Shaik and Muntaz Ali Mondal, all residents of West Bengal and natives of Bangladesh.

According to the police, Mondal came to Hyderabad two years ago and rented a flat in Manikonda and was secretly organising the flesh trade. He procured women from Bangladesh. Following a tip-off, the premises was raided and the gang apprehended.

