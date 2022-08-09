Hyderabad airport launches EV Charging and Bio-Diesel Filling Stations

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:08 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, has launched an EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station at the main car park and a Bio-Diesel filling station at the Public Transportation Center (PTC).

Inculcating the use of sustainable resources, the initiatives are significant steps in the direction of carbon neutrality that the airport is aiming for, a press release from the airport said.

The Fast-charging station is accessible to all EV users who wish to avail the service. With 30 KW, it can charge a four-wheeler from empty to full in about an hour. The charging station is app based and is compatible for use through Android and IOS App mobile devices.

A first in Indian airports, GHIAL has also introduced a Bio-Diesel filling station at the airport. Biodiesel is the only alternative diesel that can run any conventional, unmodified diesel engine. Biodiesel is 11% oxygen by weight and contains no Sulphur. It produces approximately 80% lesser CO2(Carbon Dioxide) and almost 100% lesser SO2 (Sulphur Dioxide) emissions, the release said.