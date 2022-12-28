International Symposium on Smart Electronic Systems held at NIT Warangal

Warangal: The International Symposium on Smart Electronic Systems (iSES) 2022 was held for three days from December 19 at the National Institute of Technology (NIT). This International conference is steered by the IEEE computer society, USA. Four pre-conference tutorials were delivered on December 18 by eminent speakers including Prof Mike Borowczak from University of Wyoming, Anil Kumar Vuppala from IIIT Hyderabad, Gopal Bang and Vinay Sagar B from Natsoft Consulting, India, Himanshu Thapliyal from University of Tennessee. Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister Dr G Satheesh Reddy inaugurated the event in the presence of NIT Director Prof N V Ramana Rao. The event was organised in hybrid mode (online and offline).

Prof Sreehari Rao of NITW said that nearly 200 research papers were received across the globe and 88 papers and 30 Senior Research Fellow contributions had been accepted.