International workshop on ‘Pathophysiology of Pain and Cognition’ at UoH from Dec 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: The International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) and Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) in association with Society for Neurochemistry, India (SNCI), are organizing an international workshop on ‘Understanding Pathophysiology of Pain and Cognition using Animal Experiments’ at School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, from December 12 to 16.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated by UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao. Dr. Subhash Kaul, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) will also take part in the programme. Dr. Manas K Panigrahi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head, department of Neurosurgery, KIMS will deliver an inaugural lecture.

The five-day event will include lectures and hands-on experimental demonstrations from the specialists in the field of pain and cognition research in the Asia Pacific region. It will involve group discussions, poster presentation by participants, and technical lecture/demonstration of equipment.

The workshop will focus on the behavioural, molecular and electrophysiological studies on pain and cognition in animal models. Around 30 selected participants from India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Nepal and Iran are participating in the workshop. More than 30 reputed faculty/speakers in the area of pain and cognition from India and Asian Pacific Region will be delivering lectures as a part of this school.