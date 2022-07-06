Ranbir Kapoor flaunts abs in latest pictures; fans go gaga

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:53 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

There’s no doubt in the fact that Bollywood’s chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor has a huge female fan-following. So, when the latest pictures of the ‘Shamshera’ star flaunting washboard abs were shared by Yash Raj Films on their official Instagram handle, they instantly went viral.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor looks dapper in an unbuttoned red blazer (minus a shirt), matching pants, sunglasses, and some funky chains. “We ABSolutely love Ranbir Kapoor’s look. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July (sic),” wrote YRF’s team on Instagram.

Ranbir’s fans flooded the post with comments like “What a hottie”, “Freaking hot” and “Hottie Kapoor”. “Let me breathe,” wrote one Instagram user. “OMG! Absolutely stunned. RK you are my man crush forever,” added another.

The YRF team also shared pictures of Ranbir with his co-star Vaani Kapoor and captioned them, “Balli & Sona.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CfniJiBohsQ/