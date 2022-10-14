Fans go gaga over Katrina-Vicky Karwa Chauth pics

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Thursday and shared a glimpse of their celebration to fans through social media.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared adorable pictures from their festivities with Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. She captioned the post “Pehla Karwa Chauth.” In the images, Katrina looked stunning in a pink saree, while Vicky is seen in a white kurta pyjama set.

Vicky too shared a similar picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “Happy #KarvaChauth”

Several celebs including Priyanka chopra, Karishma Kapoor, Rashi Khanna and others took to the comment section to pour in the love for the couple. Ileana D’Cruz, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, wrote “Awwwww (sic)” while Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Sharwari Wagh dropped love emoticons.

Many fans of the couple also expressed their love towards the couple and wished for their forever togetherness. “Sada Kushal Mangal raho,” read a comment. “Breaking the internet,” another user wrote.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan last year.

On the work front Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Phone Bhoot. She also has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Sara Ali Khan.