Internet users go bonkers as WWE legend John Cena posts Thala Dhoni’s pictures on his Instagram

In the pictures shared by the WWE legend, the Chennai Super Kings’ legendary skipper was seen re-creating Cena’s iconic “You can’t see me” catchphrase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena took to his Instagram on Saturday and posted a collage picture of MS Dhoni. In the pictures, the Chennai Super Kings’ legendary skipper was seen re-creating Cena’s iconic “You can’t see me” catchphrase.

The incident took place during the recent match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). During the sixth over, Maheesh Theekshana thought he knocked LSG opener Manan Vohra; however, the umpire remained unmoved.

When turned to Dhoni for DRS call, the CSK captain wasn’t quite convinced and informed the same to Theekshana by using Cena’s epic “You can’t see me” catchphrase. Cena’s “You can’t see me” is a phrase that has been synonymous with his 21-year-long WWE career. It continues to be one of the most famous gestures and has even inspired numerous jokes and memes.

The WWE legend, who is known to post pictures of random celebrities on his social media handle, shared the screenshot of these pictures of Dhoni. Scores of netizens took to the micro-blogging site to express their joy and re-shared the screenshots.

At present, Dhoni’s Super Kings are placed third on the IPL Points Table with 11 points. CSK are all set for a face-off against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.