Inyouwebelieve, Beauty Flame impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Inyouwebelieve, Beauty Flame, Arba Wahed Arba and Makhtoob impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Palladium (Surya Prakash) 46, well in hand. Ballerina (P Sai Kumar) 47, handy.

Hot Seat (Khurshad Alam) 45, moved well. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 45, handy. Life Is Good (RB) 44, moved well. Bugsy (Apprentice) 45, strode out well. It’s My Life (G Naresh) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

True Icon (Trainer) 59, 600/43, good. Spectacular Cruise (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Swiss Girl (RB) 59, 600/44, looks well. Grand Finale (RB) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Strategist (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 1-1, 600/48, moved easy.

1000m:

Pancho (Abhay Singh) & Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Pacific Command (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Reining Queen (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, improving. Makhtoob (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, can upset. Aerial Combat (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Inyouwebelieve (Akshay Kumar) & Dream Station (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former toyed with companion all the way and out classed the latter. Beauty Flame (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/42, a good display. Trump Star (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Picture Me (Apprentice) & Miss Madhura Nagar (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former to note. Raniji (B Nikhil) & Eastern Blaze (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, pair moved well. Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) & Turgut (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well.