IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match 40 of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Stay connected for all the updates related to the game.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:17 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Conway's unbeaten 92 leads CSK to 200 for 4 vs Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings rode on Devon Conway's superb unbeaten 92 to post 200 for four against Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Sunday, even as captain MS Dhoni sent the home crowd into raptures with two sixes from the last two deliveries. IPL scoreboard: CSK vs PBKS Chennai Super Kings Innings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37 Devon Conway not out 92

Shivam Dube c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 28 Moeen Ali st Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 10 Ravindra Jadeja c Livingstone b Sam Curran 12 MS Dhoni not out 13 CSK vs PBKS Live: Shikhar departs Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring 28 runs of 15 balls. PBKS 50/1 in 4.2 overs. IPL 2023: Consistent Conway powers CSK to 200/4 against PBKS with fifth half-century in tournament Another half-century by ever-consistent Devon Conway and his 86-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a massive 200/4 in their 20 overs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chennai on Sunday. CSK vs PBKS Live: Good start for Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran are scoring at good rate for the Punjab Kings. PBKS 46/0 in 4 overs. CSK vs PBKS Live: 201-run target for PBKS Devon Conway's 92 and Dhoni's two sixes in the last two balls of the final over, powered CSK to post 200 runs on board. CSK 200/4 in 20 overs. IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bat against Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.