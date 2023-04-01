live now

IPL 2023: LSG vs DC Live updates

David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers eye a strong start for Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals. Earlier DC skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs DC Live: KL Rahul lofts one into the crowd! KL Rahul finally gets one from the middle of the bat. It was a fuller delivery from Chetan Sakariya and Rahul hit it wide of long-on for a six. LSG 19/0 (3.4) LSG vs DC Live: LSG vs DC Live: Here are the playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar