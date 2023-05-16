IPL 2023: LSG vs MI Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Quinton de Kock departs after scoring 16 runs in 15 balls.
LSG 35/3 (6.1)
At the end of 5th over LSG are 32 runs at the loss of two wickets.
LSG 32/2 (5)
Jason Behrendorff draws the second blood on the very next delivery and dismisses Prerak Mankad for duck
LSG 12/2 (2.2 overs)
Jason Behrendorff has provided Lucknow Super Giants with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Deepak Hooda
LSG 12/1 (2.1 overs)
In the first over of Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda score three runs
LSG 3/0 (1 overs)
Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda opening for LSG, teJason Behrendorff will be bowling the first over for MI.
Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl
Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.