IPL 2023: LSG vs MI Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG vs MI Live: De Kock departs! Quinton de Kock departs after scoring 16 runs in 15 balls. LSG 35/3 (6.1) LSG vs MI Live: LSG rebuild! At the end of 5th over LSG are 32 runs at the loss of two wickets. LSG 32/2 (5) LSG vs MI Live: Prerak Mankad out for duck Jason Behrendorff draws the second blood on the very next delivery and dismisses Prerak Mankad for duck LSG 12/2 (2.2 overs) LSG vs MI Live: OUT Jason Behrendorff has provided Lucknow Super Giants with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Deepak Hooda LSG 12/1 (2.1 overs) LSG vs MI Live : Steady start for LSG In the first over of Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda score three runs LSG 3/0 (1 overs) LSG vs MI Live: Action begins! Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda opening for LSG, teJason Behrendorff will be bowling the first over for MI. LSG vs MI Live: LSG Playing XI Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan LSG vs MI, Live Score: MI Playing XI Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal LSG vs MI Live: MI win toss, opt to bowl Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl LSG vs MI Live: Crucial match for both teams Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.