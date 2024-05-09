| Ktr Asks If Demonetisation Was Failure For Modi To Say Tempo Full Of Notes

KTR asks if demonetisation was failure for Modi to say ‘tempo full of notes’

He also wondered why did the Prime Minister's "favourite allies" - Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), were silent in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 02:00 PM

Hyderabad: Retorting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tempos full of notes” remark on the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked if ‘demonetisation’ was a failure since Modi was saying Congress got black money from Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

He also wondered why did the Prime Minister’s “favourite allies” – Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (I-T), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), were silent in this regard.

“As per PM Modi, if Adani & Ambani have been sending tempos full of cash to Scamgress, why did his favourite allies ED, IT & CBI stay mum? Is he also admitting that Demonetisation was a failure?#JustAsking…”(sic) he posted on X.

In a separate tweet, targeting the Congress government in Telangana, Rama Rao also gave a call to citizens to “stock up” on a list of products, ironically tagged as “Six Guarantees” – including inverters, charging bulbs, torchlights, candles, generators, and power banks.

“Remember, it’s the Congress Govt, Not BRS’,” he reminded citizens, hinting at the increased power disruptions in the State after the Congress assumed power. He urged them to cast their votes wisely in the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Request all fellow citizens to stock up on the following products Six Guarantees 😄 1. Inverter

2. Charging bulbs

3. Torch lights

4. Candles

5. Generators

