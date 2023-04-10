IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants beat RCB by one wicket

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in their Indian Premier League match

By PTI Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

AFP Photo

Bengaluru: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Asked to take first strike, RCB posted a formidable 212 for two.

In reply, LSG completed the chase in exactly 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis scoring scintillating half-centuries.

Stoinis blasted a 30-ball 65 for LSG after they were reeling at 23 for three in the fourth over, and then, Pooran smoked 62 off just 19 balls.

Earlier, RCB were served well by Virat Kohli (61 off 44 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (79 off 46 balls), the pair adding 96 runs for the first wicket in 11.3 overs.

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell then smashed his way to 59 in only 29 balls to beef up RCB’s total.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 212/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 61, Faf du Plessis 79 not out, Glenn Maxwell 59).

Lucknow Super Giants: 213/9 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62).