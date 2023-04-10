IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG Live updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants from Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
Catch here all the latest happenings from the match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are moving ahead strongly in the game as they have both of their openers standing intact at the crease.
RCB 80/0 (9.2)
Virat Kohli is inching closer towards his half-century. He is currently batting on 48
RCB 68/0 (8)
Virat Kohli is on the attack at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The batter looks set for a big one tonight.
RCB 42/0 (5)
Riyal Challengers Bangalore are off to a steady RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are on the attack and are looking confident about their game.
RCB 21/0 (2.5)
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from an Achilles heel injury, has amplified RCB's death bowling woes.