IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG Live updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

RCB vs LSG Live: RCB going strong Royal Challengers Bangalore are moving ahead strongly in the game as they have both of their openers standing intact at the crease. RCB 80/0 (9.2) RCB vs LSG Live: Kohli nears fifty Virat Kohli is inching closer towards his half-century. He is currently batting on 48 RCB 68/0 (8) RCB vs LSG Live: Kohli on fire Virat Kohli is on the attack at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The batter looks set for a big one tonight. RCB 42/0 (5) RCB vs LSG Live: RCB off to a steady start! Riyal Challengers Bangalore are off to a steady RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are on the attack and are looking confident about their game. RCB 21/0 (2.5) RCB vs LSG Live: LSG's Playing XI Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi RCB vs LSG Live: RCB's Playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj RCB vs LSG Live: LSG win toss, opt to bowl first Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB vs LSG Live: Absence of star duo! The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from an Achilles heel injury, has amplified RCB's death bowling woes.