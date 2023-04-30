live now

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 42 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs RR Live: Action begins! Rajasthan Royals are batting first and will look to score big tonight to continue their winning form. Cameron Green bowls the first over for MI. RR 8/0 (1) MI vs RR Live: List of impact substitutes Mumbai Indians: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar Rajasthan Royals: Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen MI vs RR Live: Mumbai Indians playing XI Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan MI vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals playing XI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal MI vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat! Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians MI vs RR Live: Rohit Sharma turns 36 today! It is the birthday of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma today MI vs RR Live: Head-to-head Both sides have played 27 matches against each other with Mumbai Indians winning 14 of them and Rajasthan Royals have won 12. One game ended in no-result. MI vs RR Live: 1000th IPL match! The game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be the 1000th match of the Indian Premier League.