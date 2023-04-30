Sunday, Apr 30, 2023
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 30 April 23
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 42 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Stay connected for all the live updates!

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: Action begins!

    Rajasthan Royals are batting first and will look to score big tonight to continue their winning form. Cameron Green bowls the first over for MI.

    RR 8/0 (1)

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:37 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: List of impact substitutes

    Mumbai Indians: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar

    Rajasthan Royals: Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:37 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: Mumbai Indians playing XI

    Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:36 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals playing XI

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:36 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat!

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: Rohit Sharma turns 36 today!

    It is the birthday of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma today

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have played 27 matches against each other with Mumbai Indians winning 14 of them and Rajasthan Royals have won 12. One game ended in no-result.

  • 30 Apr 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    MI vs RR Live: 1000th IPL match!

    The game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be the 1000th match of the Indian Premier League.

