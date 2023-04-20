IPL 2023: PBKS vs RCB Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of this IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Mohali.
Atharva Taide was out by Siraj. Taide scored 4 runs in 2 balls.
PBKS 9/1 in 1 over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to 174 runs after 1st partnership scoring 100 runs in 11.4 overs.
Virat Kohli scores 59 runs, Faf du Plessis 84 runs.
PKBS's Arshdeep Singh gets 1 wicket, Harpreet Brar gets 2 wickets, Nathan Ellis got 1 wicket.
Atharva Taide was bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Taide scored 7 runs in 5 balls.
RCB 163-4 in 19 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scores 100 runs in 11.4 overs.
This is the 3rd century partnership between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
RCB 103-0 in 12 overs.
Faf du Plessis hits half-century in 31 balls.
RCB 91-0 in 10 overs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh